Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement on customs co-op with Jordan

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan ratified the agreement on cooperation in the customs sphere, signed with Jordan, Report informs.

The bill on approval of the agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in the customs sphere between the governments of Azerbaijan and Jordan was submitted for discussion at today's plenary meeting of the spring session of Milli Majlis.

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in one reading.

The agreement was signed in Baku on November 27, 2025.