OSCE Sec.-Gen., vice president of Switzerland arrive in Kyiv

OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu has arrived in Kyiv together with Swiss Vice President Ignazio Cassis, Report informs.

"As OSCE's CiO, I arrived in Kyiv today together with OSCE Sec.-Gen. Sinirlioglu. I am here to reaffirm the OSCE's role as a platform for dialogue and its readiness to support efforts towards a just and lasting peace, in line with International Law and the Helsinki Principles," Ignazio Cassis wrote on X.