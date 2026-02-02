OSCE Sec.-Gen., vice president of Switzerland arrive in Kyiv
- 02 February, 2026
- 15:03
OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu has arrived in Kyiv together with Swiss Vice President Ignazio Cassis, Report informs.
"As OSCE's CiO, I arrived in Kyiv today together with OSCE Sec.-Gen. Sinirlioglu. I am here to reaffirm the OSCE's role as a platform for dialogue and its readiness to support efforts towards a just and lasting peace, in line with International Law and the Helsinki Principles," Ignazio Cassis wrote on X.
#OSCE26CH | As @OSCE’s CiO, I arrived in #Kyiv today together with @OSCESecGen Sinirlioğlu.— Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) February 2, 2026
I am here to reaffirm the #OSCE’s role as a platform for #dialogue and its readiness to support efforts towards a just and lasting #peace, in line with #InternationalLaw and the Helsinki… pic.twitter.com/uvTaRLWW7K
