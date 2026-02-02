Peskov: If Zelenskyy wants to negotiate with Putin, he can come to Moscow
Region
- 02 February, 2026
- 14:48
Russia remains committed to the position that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can come to Moscow if he wants to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing, Report informs via Russian media.
"Zelenskyy is proposing contacts. Putin said they are possible in Moscow. This remains our position. It is quite consistent," he emphasized.
Recently, in response to Russia's proposal to hold talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Zelenskyy stated that Putin can visit Kyiv. He stated that Ukraine wants to reach constructive agreements on a real end to the war and a meeting that could be productive.
