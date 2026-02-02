Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Peskov: If Zelenskyy wants to negotiate with Putin, he can come to Moscow

    Region
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 14:48
    Peskov: If Zelenskyy wants to negotiate with Putin, he can come to Moscow

    Russia remains committed to the position that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can come to Moscow if he wants to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing, Report informs via Russian media.

    "Zelenskyy is proposing contacts. Putin said they are possible in Moscow. This remains our position. It is quite consistent," he emphasized.

    Recently, in response to Russia's proposal to hold talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Zelenskyy stated that Putin can visit Kyiv. He stated that Ukraine wants to reach constructive agreements on a real end to the war and a meeting that could be productive.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin Ukraine
    Peskov: Zelenski Putinlə danışıqlar aparmaq istəyirsə, Moskvaya gələ bilər
    Песков: Если Зеленский хочет переговоров с Путиным, то может приехать в Москву

    Latest News

    15:31

    US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel

    Other countries
    15:25

    Media: Introduction of ASAN service model in Colombia to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:09

    Tehran weighs resuming indirect talks with US, MFA says

    Region
    15:03

    OSCE Sec.-Gen., vice president of Switzerland arrive in Kyiv

    Other countries
    14:48

    Peskov: If Zelenskyy wants to negotiate with Putin, he can come to Moscow

    Region
    14:30

    LeBron James named All-Star for 22nd straight season

    Team sports
    14:18

    CBA: Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grew by 30% in 2 years

    Finance
    14:02

    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement on customs co-op with Jordan

    Milli Majlis
    13:52

    China executes 4 leading members of northern Myanmar-based criminal gangs

    Other countries
    All News Feed