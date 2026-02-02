China executes 4 leading members of northern Myanmar-based criminal gangs
- 02 February, 2026
- 13:52
China has carried out the death sentences of four leading members of gangs based in northern Myanmar, who had been sentenced to death in November 2025 for crimes including intentional homicide, telecom fraud and drug trafficking, Report informs via Xinhua.
The executions were carried out by a court in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province, after receiving the approval of the Supreme People's Court.
