Azerbaijan boosts revenue from nitrogen fertilizer exports by nearly 45%

In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 521,011 tons of nitrogen fertilizer, valued at just over $163.4 million, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the volume of exported products increased by 44.9% and the value rose by 1.8%.

Nitrogen fertilizer accounted for 4.93% of Azerbaijan's total major non-oil product exports. Its share in non-oil sector exports for the 11 months of this year stood at 0.7%.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $44.589 billion during the reporting period. Of this, $23.401 billion came from exports and $21.188 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 3.85%, while imports grew by 12.9%.