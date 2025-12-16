Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Hungary signs contract on LNG supply from US

    Other countries
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 21:10
    Hungary signs contract on LNG supply from US

    Hungary has signed a five-year contract to buy 0.4 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US per year, Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Today we have reached an important milestone in American-Hungarian energy cooperation by signing a contract for 400 million cubic metres of LNG a year. This means that over the next five years, two billion cubic metres of American LNG will arrive in Hungary.

    We are interested in purchasing energy from as many sources and via as many routes as possible, ensuring the lowest prices," reads the post.

    Hungary United States LNG imports Péter Szijjártó
    Macarıstan ABŞ-dən mayeləşdirilmiş təbii qaz tədarükü üzrə müqavilə imzalayıb
    Венгрия подписала контракт на поставку американского СПГ

    Latest News

    22:14
    Photo

    Preparations for WUF13 in Baku discussed in Riyadh

    Foreign policy
    22:00

    Azerbaijan boosts revenue from nitrogen fertilizer exports by nearly 45%

    AIC
    21:47

    MP: Aerosols from electronic cigarettes cause irreversible lung damage

    Domestic policy
    21:33

    Drones killed over 100 civilians in Sudan's Kordofan this month, UN says

    Other countries
    21:21

    Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss strengthening interparliamentary cooperation

    Foreign policy
    21:10

    Hungary signs contract on LNG supply from US

    Other countries
    20:58
    Photo

    Judicial investigation into Ruben Vardanyan case concludes

    Other
    20:51

    Defense Minister: Int'l aid to Ukraine could reach $45 billion in 2025

    Other countries
    20:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss expanding economic co-op in priority spheres

    Business
    All News Feed