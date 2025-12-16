Hungary signs contract on LNG supply from US
- 16 December, 2025
- 21:10
Hungary has signed a five-year contract to buy 0.4 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US per year, Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, wrote on X, Report informs.
"Today we have reached an important milestone in American-Hungarian energy cooperation by signing a contract for 400 million cubic metres of LNG a year. This means that over the next five years, two billion cubic metres of American LNG will arrive in Hungary.
We are interested in purchasing energy from as many sources and via as many routes as possible, ensuring the lowest prices," reads the post.
