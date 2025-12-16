MP: Aerosols from electronic cigarettes cause irreversible lung damage

Aerosols formed when heating the liquid content of electronic cigarettes cause irreversible problems for the lungs, Azerbaijani MP Rashad Mahmudov told journalists, Report informs.

The MP highlighted that this is a fact already known to global science: "Electronic cigarettes, especially among teenagers, create addiction and pose a serious threat to health. It is not only the state and laws, but every individual who must support the fight in this direction."

MP Shahin Ismayilov, in turn, added that promotion of electronic cigarettes worldwide is often seen in bloggers" presentations and even embedded as advertising in cartoons.

According to him, there are more than 100 million electronic cigarette users globally: "Among them, around 15 million are in the 13–15 age group. Usage among women is also increasing. Currently, electronic cigarettes are completely banned in 46 countries. In this sense, the proposed law will be a progressive step for healthy youth. Once the law comes into force, the fate of electronic cigarettes purchased before that will also be determined."

Meanwhile, MP Azer Amiraslanov touched on the issue of importing electronic cigarettes into the country: "Importing electronic cigarettes means a significant outflow of currency from the country. By banning them, we will avoid financing foreign producers of electronic cigarettes."

He noted that in the first 11 months of 2025, about 20 million manats (approximately $11.8 million) worth of electronic cigarettes were imported into Azerbaijan.

MP Soltan Mammadov also spoke about the role of electronic cigarettes in the emergence of non-communicable diseases: "Unfortunately, today the use of electronic cigarettes is widespread even among underage children."

He emphasized that the proposed bill will also serve to clarify the classification of tobacco products: "That is, which are tobacco products, which are heated tobacco products, and which are electronic cigarettes – this classification will be determined."

Mammadov further noted that the ban is based on international practice: "After the adoption of any law, if bans are not observed, fines are considered. The amount of fines will be determined once the bill is passed."