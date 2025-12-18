Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Belarus president signals possible major deal with US

    Other countries
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 20:09
    Belarus president signals possible major deal with US

    Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said a major deal with the United States is possible and could lead to the lifting of all sanctions, Report informs via Belarusian media.

    Speaking in his address to the nation and parliament during the second session of the 7th All-Belarusian People"s Assembly, Lukashenko said talks with Washington have been difficult but are progressing.

    "We are having very tough dialogue with the Americans… They are already asking to plan further meetings and discussions. Everything is moving toward a big deal. It is heading toward a meeting with US President Donald Trump to reach an agreement. From their side, they guarantee the lifting of all sanctions," Lukashenko said.

    He noted that the negotiations cover a broad range of issues, including the possible resumption of operations at the US embassy in Belarus.

    Lukashenko added that Belarus does not view the United States as an enemy and is seeking to normalize relations.

    Lukaşenko ABŞ ilə böyük sövdələşmənin mümkün olduğunu bəyan edib
    Президент Беларуси заявил о возможной большой сделке с США

