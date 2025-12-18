EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine, Tusk says

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 20:16
    EU leaders agreed at a summit in Brussels on Thursday to work on the option of financing Ukraine in 2026 band 2027 through the use of frozen Russian assets rather than joint EU borrowing, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, Report informs via Reuters. "We are certainly after a breakthrough and the breakthrough means that everybody agrees that it is worth trying and that the use of Russian assets for Ukraine would be justified and good for Europe, but some countries will fight until the end to maximise guarantees for themselves," Tusk told journalists.

    Tusk: Aİ Ukraynanın Rusiyanın dondurulmuş aktivləri hesabına maliyyələşdirilməsini nəzərdən keçirir
    Туск: ЕС прорабатывает финансирование Украины за счет замороженных активов РФ

