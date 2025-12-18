EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine, Tusk says
Other countries
- 18 December, 2025
- 20:16
EU leaders agreed at a summit in Brussels on Thursday to work on the option of financing Ukraine in 2026 band 2027 through the use of frozen Russian assets rather than joint EU borrowing, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said, Report informs via Reuters. "We are certainly after a breakthrough and the breakthrough means that everybody agrees that it is worth trying and that the use of Russian assets for Ukraine would be justified and good for Europe, but some countries will fight until the end to maximise guarantees for themselves," Tusk told journalists.
Latest News
20:16
EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine, Tusk saysOther countries
20:09
Belarus president signals possible major deal with USOther countries
19:52
Peskov says Russia preparing to discuss new version of Ukraine peace plan with USOther countries
19:39
Mirzoyan, NATO's Šekerinska discuss prospects linked to unblocking regional routesRegion
19:30
Photo
Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding economic cooperationEconomy
19:15
Zelenskyy says using Russian assets to support Ukraine is absolutely fairOther countries
19:04
Photo
Azerbaijan and Poland discuss cooperation in military medicineMilitary
18:59
Pezeshkian: Iran has no plans to develop nuclear bombRegion
18:38