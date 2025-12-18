Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Special Representative of WHO Regional Office for Europe

    Foreign policy
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 20:39
    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Special Representative of WHO Regional Office for Europe

    On December 18, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, met with Robb Butler, Special Representative on Climate and Health of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that at the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a special award of the World Health Organization in recognition of her effective services in the field of climate and health, her active participation and awareness-raising activities within the framework of COP29, as well as her support for the activities of the WHO Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health.

    During the meeting, detailed information was provided on the projects implemented by the IDEA Public Union aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of climate change. They discussed possible cooperation opportunities between WHO and Azerbaijan in this area.

    The parties exchanged views on the potential environmental and human health impacts of the decline in the Caspian Sea level, and discussed opportunities for joint initiatives and strengthening international calls in this direction, including the prospects for Azerbaijan"s accession to the WHO Healthy Cities Network.

    Additionally, discussions focused on the impact of clean air on human health, the mitigation of air pollution, and the strengthening of awareness-raising activities in this field.

    Leyla Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation Robb Butler World Health Organization (WHO)
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva ÜST-nin Avropa üzrə Regional Ofisinin xüsusi nümayəndəsi ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева встретилась со спецпредставителем Европейского регионального офиса ВОЗ

    Latest News

    20:46

    Armenia, US hold first working group meeting to implement Washington agreements

    Region
    20:39
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Special Representative of WHO Regional Office for Europe

    Foreign policy
    20:36

    Lagarde says ECB holds rates, sees eurozone economy proving resilient

    Other countries
    20:16

    EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine, Tusk says

    Other countries
    20:09

    Belarus president signals possible major deal with US

    Other countries
    19:52

    Peskov says Russia preparing to discuss new version of Ukraine peace plan with US

    Other countries
    19:39

    Mirzoyan, NATO's Šekerinska discuss prospects linked to unblocking regional routes

    Region
    19:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding economic cooperation

    Economy
    19:15

    Zelenskyy says using Russian assets to support Ukraine is absolutely fair

    Other countries
    All News Feed