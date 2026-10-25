Azerbaijan set for two FIFA U-15 matches in Baku today

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Azerbaijan will play its next matches today at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.

Report informs that Famil Khalilov's team will face Andorra at 12:45 before taking on Australia at 19:30.

Both matches will be played on pitch 10A at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

Azerbaijan opened its campaign with a 6–0 victory over Timor-Leste. On October 26, the national team will face Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15, with both matches also taking place on pitch 10A.

All times are GMT+4.