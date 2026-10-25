Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan set for two FIFA U-15 matches in Baku today

    Team sports
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 09:58
    Azerbaijan set for two FIFA U-15 matches in Baku today

    Azerbaijan will play its next matches today at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku.

    Report informs that Famil Khalilov's team will face Andorra at 12:45 before taking on Australia at 19:30.

    Both matches will be played on pitch 10A at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

    Azerbaijan opened its campaign with a 6–0 victory over Timor-Leste. On October 26, the national team will face Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15, with both matches also taking place on pitch 10A.

    All times are GMT+4.

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