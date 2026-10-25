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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Iran prepares for renewed US strikes ahead of midterms, Bloomberg says

    Region
    • 25 October, 2026
    • 09:49
    Iran prepares for renewed US strikes ahead of midterms, Bloomberg says

    Iran is preparing for renewed US bombardments ahead of the November 3 US congressional midterm elections, Report informs, citing Bloomberg.

    A source familiar with Tehran's position told Bloomberg that Iranian authorities were also planning retaliatory action in the event of new attacks, including against Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    The source said the period between the US elections in early November and the new Congress taking office in early January would be the most difficult. The only way out of the conflict would be an agreement allowing both the United States and Iran to declare victory, the source added.

    Another source familiar with the UAE government's position said some Gulf officials were convinced violence would resume and feared it could be more extensive than before the pause.

    Meanwhile, shipping and maritime security officials said Iran was attacking more vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz and causing greater damage than at the start of the conflict because it was using guided missiles instead of attack drones.

    The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the United States was preparing for a possible resumption of strikes on Iran. Al Arabiya, meanwhile, claimed that Tehran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington lifting the blockade.

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