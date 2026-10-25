Türkiye detains 20 irregular migrants in Kuşadası
Region
- 25 October, 2026
- 09:27
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Twenty irregular migrants have been detained in the Kuşadası district of Türkiye's Aydın province.
Report informs, citing local media, that police carried out an operation targeting irregular migration.
Five suspects believed to have organised irregular migration were detained and subsequently remanded in custody.
The migrants were handed over to the Migration Directorate after the necessary procedures were completed.
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