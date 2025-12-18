Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding economic cooperation

    Economy
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 19:30
    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss expanding economic cooperation

    Azerbaijan"s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Oman"s Minister of Economy Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Saqri discussed ways to strengthen economic ties, according to Report.

    The sides noted that the high level of relations between the two countries, based on mutual trust, provides a solid foundation for expanding trade and economic cooperation.

    They stressed the importance of enhancing the legal and contractual framework to advance joint economic activity, including the establishment of an Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund, an Investment Working Group, and a Joint Azerbaijan–Oman Business Council.

    The sides also reviewed prospects for expanding cooperation in renewable and conventional energy, transport, logistics, tourism, and other sectors.

    Azerbaijan Oman Mikayil Jabbarov Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Saqri
    Azərbaycan-Oman iqtisadi əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edilib
    Баку и Маскат обсудили создание Фонда прямых инвестиций

