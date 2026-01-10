Azerbaijan increases spending on automotive imports from Türkiye

Azerbaijan increased its spending on automotive industry imports from Türkiye by around 2% in 2025, according to official figures.

Data cited by Report from the Turkish Exporters Assembly show that Azerbaijan imported automotive products worth $94.95m from Türkiye last year, up 1.5% compared with 2024.

In December alone, Türkiye exported automotive products worth $12.26m to Azerbaijan, an increase of 22.8% year on year.

Overall, Türkiye"s automotive exports rose by 11.6% in 2025 to $41.52bn, while exports in December increased by 8% to $3.76bn.