Azerbaijan increases spending on automotive imports from Türkiye
Business
- 10 January, 2026
- 16:39
Azerbaijan increased its spending on automotive industry imports from Türkiye by around 2% in 2025, according to official figures.
Data cited by Report from the Turkish Exporters Assembly show that Azerbaijan imported automotive products worth $94.95m from Türkiye last year, up 1.5% compared with 2024.
In December alone, Türkiye exported automotive products worth $12.26m to Azerbaijan, an increase of 22.8% year on year.
Overall, Türkiye"s automotive exports rose by 11.6% in 2025 to $41.52bn, while exports in December increased by 8% to $3.76bn.
Latest News
17:25
Maia Sandu: Moldova stands in solidarity with brave people of IranOther countries
17:19
Azerbaijan posts 2% increase in cost of textile imports from TürkiyeBusiness
17:14
Shipping in Dardanelles suspended due to stormRegion
17:11
US: Iran using Hezbollah fighters to suppress peaceful protestsOther countries
16:39
Azerbaijan increases spending on automotive imports from TürkiyeBusiness
16:08
Türkiye's coast guard rescues 37 migrants off Izmir coastRegion
15:46
Azerbaijan's furniture imports from Türkiye decline by almost 10% in valueBusiness
15:36
Baku, Kyiv discuss joint actions for Ukraine restorationForeign policy
15:24