    Azerbaijan increases spending on automotive imports from Türkiye

    Business
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 16:39
    Azerbaijan increased its spending on automotive industry imports from Türkiye by around 2% in 2025, according to official figures.

    Data cited by Report from the Turkish Exporters Assembly show that Azerbaijan imported automotive products worth $94.95m from Türkiye last year, up 1.5% compared with 2024.

    In December alone, Türkiye exported automotive products worth $12.26m to Azerbaijan, an increase of 22.8% year on year.

    Overall, Türkiye"s automotive exports rose by 11.6% in 2025 to $41.52bn, while exports in December increased by 8% to $3.76bn.

    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən avtomobil sənayesi məhsullarının idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 2 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил расходы на импорт продукции автопрома из Турции примерно на 2%

