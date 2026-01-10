Maia Sandu: Moldova stands in solidarity with brave people of Iran
10 January, 2026
Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed solidarity with the brave people of Iran, Report informs.
"I am thinking of the brave people of Iran who are raising their voices for freedom, dignity, and democratic choice.
Their determination to shape their own future resonates far beyond their borders. Moldova stands in solidarity," she posted on X.
