    Maia Sandu: Moldova stands in solidarity with brave people of Iran

    • 10 January, 2026
    • 17:25
    Maia Sandu: Moldova stands in solidarity with brave people of Iran

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed solidarity with the brave people of Iran, Report informs.

    "I am thinking of the brave people of Iran who are raising their voices for freedom, dignity, and democratic choice.

    Their determination to shape their own future resonates far beyond their borders. Moldova stands in solidarity," she posted on X.

    Moldova Maia Sandu Iran protests
    Maya Sandu: İranda səslərini demokratik seçim üçün qaldıran cəsur insanlarla həmrəyik
    Санду: Молдова выражает солидарность с гражданами Ирана

