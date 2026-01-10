Shipping in Dardanelles suspended due to storm

Shipping in the Dardanelles Strait has been temporarily suspended due to a storm, Report informs via Turkish media outlets.

According to information, vessel traffic in the strait was halted in both directions starting at 12:45 local time (GMT+3) and will remain suspended until weather conditions improve.

Because of adverse weather, most shipping routes in the strait have been suspended until the evening.

In the Marmara Sea region, a yellow weather warning has been issued for today. Meteorologists have warned of storms with wind speeds reaching 60–90 km/h and heavy rainfall, including in Istanbul.