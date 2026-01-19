Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    China's Tianjin inaugurates cross-Caspian freight route to Azerbaijan

    The first cross-Caspian Sea China-Central Asia freight train from north China's Tianjin Municipality to Baku, Azerbaijan, departed on Monday, carrying goods such as stainless steel pipes and household appliances, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The train, operated by China Railway Beijing Group, will leave the country via Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region before traversing Kazakhstan and ultimately being shipped across the Caspian Sea to Baku.

    This new route adds a stable and efficient freight channel connecting Tianjin with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and other countries, said Yang Junyong from Tianjin Container Center Station.

    Spanning a journey of approximately 7,000 kilometers in about 20 days, the route cuts travel time by around 10 days compared to traditional sea transport, according to Yang.

    Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, serves as a pivotal hub in the cross-Caspian international multimodal transport corridor. Upon arrival from Tianjin, goods can be further distributed to other destinations from Baku.

    In 2025, the station operated a total of 390 China-Europe (Central Asia) freight trains, marking a year-on-year increase of 38 percent.

    China Azerbaijan freight train cargo transportation
    Çinin Tiencin şəhərindən ilk Transxəzər yük qatarı Azərbaycana yola düşüb
    Первый транскаспийский грузовой поезд из китайского Тяньцзиня отправился в Азербайджан

