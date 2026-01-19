Pakistan commemorates martyrs of January 20 tragedy

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 21:15
    In Pakistan, the memory of the martyrs of the January 20 tragedy was honored.

    According to Report, a roundtable dedicated to the 36th anniversary of the tragedy was held at the National Library of Pakistan with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

    Participants paid tribute to the victims with a moment of silence, prayers were recited, and a video about the events of Black January was shown.

    Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov emphasized the historical significance of January 20 and highlighted the fraternal nature of Azerbaijan–Pakistan relations.

    Photo
    Photo
