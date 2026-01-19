Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Dozens abducted in Nigeria church attacks; church leader says over 160 seized

    Other countries
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 21:48
    Dozens abducted in Nigeria church attacks; church leader says over 160 seized

    Armed bandits abducted dozens of worshippers from two churches in Nigeria's Kaduna state, police said on Monday, while a senior church leader put the number of those missing at more than 160, Report informs via Reuters.

    Kaduna state police said gunmen armed with "sophisticated weapons" attacked the two churches in Kurmin Wali, a forest community in Afogo ward, at about 11:25 a.m. (GMT+1) on Sunday. They said officers were still trying to confirm how many people were taken.

    A police spokesperson said the area was remote and difficult to reach due to bad roads, making it challenging to obtain reliable information in the immediate aftermath of such attacks.

    The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the northern part of the country, Reverend John Hayab, told Reuters by phone that 172 worshippers were kidnapped, and that nine later escaped, leaving 163 still held.

    "Information came to me from the elders of the churches that one hundred and seventy‑two worshippers were abducted while nine escaped," Hayab said.

    Initial figures in Nigeria often vary widely after mass kidnappings. Security agencies typically give conservative early numbers, while local community and religious groups sometimes cite higher tallies. A similar pattern occurred during the abduction at a Catholic school in Kaduna State in a previous incident.

    Police said troops and other security agencies had been deployed to the area and that efforts were underway to track the abductors and rescue the captives.

    Northwest Nigeria has seen a surge in mass kidnappings by armed gangs operating from forest enclaves, attacking villages, schools and places of worship.

    Nigeria kidnapping
    Nigeriyada silahlı dəstələr iki kilsədən 160-dan çox ibadətçini qaçırıblar
    В Нигерии вооруженные бандиты похитили более 160 прихожан из двух церквей

    Latest News

    22:00

    Man City sign defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

    Football
    21:48

    Dozens abducted in Nigeria church attacks; church leader says over 160 seized

    Other countries
    21:39

    Erdogan: Türkiye believes that Iran will overcome these difficult days

    Region
    21:26

    China's Tianjin inaugurates cross-Caspian freight route to Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    21:15
    Photo

    Pakistan commemorates martyrs of January 20 tragedy

    Foreign policy
    21:04

    Belarus accepts US offer to join Board of Peace for Gaza

    Other countries
    20:50

    Spanish PM declares three days of mourning over deadly train accident

    Other countries
    20:43

    Azerbaijani FM, US Secretary of State discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with WHO Director-General in Davos

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed