    President Ilham Aliyev meets with WHO Director-General in Davos

    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 20:35
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with WHO Director-General in Davos

    On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Davos.

    According to Report's correspondent, during the conversation, the parties fondly recalled their previous meetings.

    They emphasized the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization, and highlighted Azerbaijan's support for the organization's projects in various regions of the world. In this context, they touched upon Azerbaijan's voluntary financial assistance to a number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The meeting included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization.

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti Davosda ÜST-nin Baş direktoru ilə görüşüb
    Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился в Давосе с гендиректором Всемирной организации здравоохранения

