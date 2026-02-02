US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel
Other countries
- 02 February, 2026
- 15:31
US President Donald Trump's senior envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Israel for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's military chief, two senior Israeli officials said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.
The officials said Witkoff's visit to the country was expected to begin on Tuesday. It comes amid heightened regional tensions with Iran, and as the Trump administration presses ahead with its plan to end the Gaza war.
Latest News
20:02
Hungary appeals to EU Court of Justice over ban on energy imports from RussiaEnergy
19:53
Photo
SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. sign MoUEnergy
19:41
Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperationFinance
19:28
Samsung loses 27% of its share in Azerbaijan's tablet marketICT
19:14
Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity planRegion
19:00
EU to discuss UK's integration into single marketOther countries
18:47
Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injuredOther countries
18:34
Death toll in Indonesian landslide reaches 80 after 10 days of searchOther countries
18:14