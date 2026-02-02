US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    US President Donald Trump's senior envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Israel for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's military chief, two senior Israeli officials said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The officials said Witkoff's visit to the country was expected to begin on Tuesday. It comes amid heightened regional tensions with Iran, and as the Trump administration presses ahead with its plan to end the Gaza war.

    Trampın xüsusi elçisi sabah İsrailə səfər edəcək
    Спецпосланник президента США завтра посетит Израиль

