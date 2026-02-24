Bart ten Broek: Tragedies like Khojaly must not happen again

The interfaith organization Stichting Interreligieus Beraad Segbroek (Foundation Interreligious Council Segbroek), operating in a district of The Hague, has maintained close ties with the Dutch-Azerbaijani-Turkish Cultural Society and the Azerbaijani Association of the Netherlands for many years, Bart ten Broek, a representative of the organization, told Azerbaijani journalists in The Hague while attending a memorial service for the victims of Khojaly along with other members of the public, Report informs.

"The chairman of the cultural society, Ilhan Ashkin, asked me to give a speech emphasizing our values ​​in society. I agreed because I believe it is important for the residents of The Hague to work more toward integration. To achieve this, we need to share our stories and, through them, discover common values," he said.

According to ten Broek, the history of Khojaly is widely known, and the events that took place there were horrific.

"But it's very important, as Ashkin, the society's chairman, said, that this isn't about taking a political stance. The main thing is to express solidarity and ensure that this never happens again," he noted.

He added that, unfortunately, similar tragic events continue to occur in different countries around the world, and people must share responsibility for preventing their recurrence.

"If we look at our history, we'll see that there have been times in our society when the Netherlands acted completely wrongly. I think it's necessary to talk about this in order to better understand each other and build a new community together," ten Broek emphasized.