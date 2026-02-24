Slovak FM: 20th package of sanctions against Russia not fully agreed upon

There are a number of unresolved issues regarding the latest 20th package of sanctions against Russia, including dissatisfaction among countries owning seaports with the ban on providing services to vessels allegedly connected to the shadow fleet, Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Report informs.

"A number of countries have questions about this package. These include, first and foremost, countries with seaports where any services to the shadow fleet or vessels used for transporting liquefied gas, oil, or other products should be prohibited. Therefore, the Cypriot Presidency advises that discussions on this 20th package are ongoing, and it is not yet entirely clear what its final version will be," he stated.

According to him, Bratislava made a political reservation: given the ongoing peace talks between the US, Ukraine, and Russia, where many issues, including security and territorial matters, are being discussed, the adoption of additional sanctions (against Russia – ed.) may derail them.

Speaking about the situation with oil supplies to Slovakia, Blanar noted that he would like to receive a clearer explanation from the Ukrainian side. "We don't understand the position of the Ukrainian side, which is not communicating with us and is not providing us with relevant information about the damage (to the Druzhba oil pipeline). This issue is still under discussion. I sincerely believe that Ukraine will be constructive in this matter," he said.

According to the minister, Slovakia is assisting Ukraine as much as possible, primarily the civilian population. The country also supplies Ukraine with diesel fuel produced by Slovnaft, and also sends reverse-flow gas and electricity in emergency situations. "Slovakia is one of the few that can technically do this," he noted.

"I want to believe that the Ukrainian side will approach this issue responsibly and that we will not have to resort to any retaliatory measures," he concluded.