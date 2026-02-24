Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    24 February, 2026
    Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic has met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, Report informs referring to the Montenegrin Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Ibrahimovic congratulated the former Iraqi president on his appointment as High Commissioner.

    During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the current level of ongoing bilateral cooperation.

    The parties emphasized Montenegro's important role in resolving refugee issues in the Western Balkans.

    The Western Balkans have been facing migration and refugee influx issues for many years, the main causes of which are historical conflicts, economic difficulties, and uncertainty regarding the EU integration process.

    BMT və Monteneqro rəsmiləri Balkan ölkələrində qaçqın problemlərinin həllini müzakirə ediblər
    Представители ООН и Черногории обсудили проблемы беженцев на Балканах

    UN, Montenegrin officials mull refugee issues in Balkans

