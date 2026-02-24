UN, Montenegrin officials mull refugee issues in Balkans
- 24 February, 2026
- 08:36
Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic has met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, Report informs referring to the Montenegrin Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ibrahimovic congratulated the former Iraqi president on his appointment as High Commissioner.
During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the current level of ongoing bilateral cooperation.
The parties emphasized Montenegro's important role in resolving refugee issues in the Western Balkans.
The Western Balkans have been facing migration and refugee influx issues for many years, the main causes of which are historical conflicts, economic difficulties, and uncertainty regarding the EU integration process.
08:28