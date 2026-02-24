Fuat Oktay: Normalization with Armenia will strengthen regional stability
The process of normalizing relations with Armenia will contribute to strengthening peace and stability in the region, Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament, said at the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia.
He noted that the Turkish parliament supports lasting peace in the region.
"We consider the steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia important for building confidence. The agreed TRIPP project is significant for the entire region. I believe Georgia will also benefit from it," Oktay said.
