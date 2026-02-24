Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan hosts 10th Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia parliamentary meeting

    Milli Majlis
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 18:33
    Azerbaijan hosts 10th Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia parliamentary meeting

    The 10th trilateral meeting of the parliamentary foreign affairs committees of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia was held at the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The meeting addressed geopolitical developments in the region and worldwide, as well as diplomatic approaches to resolving the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Palestine conflicts.

    Participants also discussed strengthening political dialogue among the three parliaments, regional security, economic cooperation, and proposals for joint projects.

    It was decided that the next, 11th trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees will be held in Georgia.

    Azerbaijan Georgia Turkiye parliaments
    Azərbaycan, Türkiyə və Gürcüstan parlamentlərinin onuncu üçtərəfli iclası keçirilib
    В Баку прошло 10-ое трехстороннее заседание парламентов Азербайджана, Турции и Грузии

    Latest News

    18:50

    German union calls nationwide local transport strike for two days

    Other countries
    18:33

    Azerbaijan hosts 10th Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia parliamentary meeting

    Milli Majlis
    18:17
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Goldman Sachs review cooperation prospects across various sectors

    Finance
    18:01

    Azerbaijan at 13th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development

    Business
    17:49

    Azerbaijan imports 2,145 tons of milk and cream in January

    AIC
    17:33

    Azerbaijan and Iran agree on roadmap to boost transport links

    ICT
    17:29

    Fuat Oktay: Normalization with Armenia will strengthen regional stability

    Region
    17:28

    US airlines cancel over 2,000 flights as storm disruption continues

    Other countries
    17:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss confidence-building measures within international organizations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed