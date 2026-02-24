Azerbaijan and Iran agree on roadmap to boost transport links
ICT
- 24 February, 2026
- 17:33
Azerbaijan and Iran discussed increasing cargo transportation by road and rail, as well as developing transport infrastructure, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.
According to Nabiyev, an agreement was reached to develop a corresponding roadmap.
"We held a meeting with a delegation led by the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Farzaneh Sadegh. At the same time, we exchanged views on expanding regional transport corridor links in a multilateral format," the minister wrote.
