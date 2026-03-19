Azerbaijan sees sharp decline in laptop, desktop production

In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan produced 35 laptops and 68 desktop computers, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee's data, these figures were down by 94.6% and 95.6%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

In February alone, the production amounted to 3 laptops and 48 desktop computers, representing declines of 97% and 96% year‑on‑year.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Azerbaijan produced 27,645 laptops and 2,920 desktop computers. Compared to 2024, laptop production increased by 3.5%, while desktop computer production decreased by 52%.