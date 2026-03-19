Azerbaijan sees sharp decline in laptop, desktop production
ICT
- 19 March, 2026
- 10:13
In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan produced 35 laptops and 68 desktop computers, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
According to the committee's data, these figures were down by 94.6% and 95.6%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
In February alone, the production amounted to 3 laptops and 48 desktop computers, representing declines of 97% and 96% year‑on‑year.
Meanwhile, in 2025, Azerbaijan produced 27,645 laptops and 2,920 desktop computers. Compared to 2024, laptop production increased by 3.5%, while desktop computer production decreased by 52%.
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