Bayramov calls expansion of Middle East conflict unacceptable

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called the expansion of conflict in the Middle East dangerous, according to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry,

"The expansion of the conflict's geography is dangerous and must be stopped immediately. Continued attacks on regional states threaten to deepen divisions and undermine long-term stability," Bayramov said at a consultative meeting of foreign ministers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He added that the consequences go beyond individual countries, creating broader regional and global threats, including to civilians and infrastructure.

The minister also stressed the need for urgent action to address the current crisis.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan, following the escalation, provided humanitarian assistance to Iran, including sending the latest shipment on March 18 ahead of the Novruz and Ramadan holidays.

In addition, Azerbaijan facilitated the delivery of humanitarian aid from third countries to Iran, as well as the evacuation of civilians through its territory.

Bayramov also highlighted the importance of regional responsibility and the leading role of regional countries in ensuring peace and security.

He said adherence to the fundamental principles of international law-respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, nonuse of force, and noninterference in internal affairs-remains a key condition for achieving sustainable peace.