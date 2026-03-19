Bayramov: Baku expects Iran to conduct full probe into drone strike on Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan expects Iran to fulfill its assurances regarding a comprehensive investigation into the UAV strike on Nakhchivan and to take the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a consultative meeting of foreign ministers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that Bayramov reminded participants that on March 5, drones launched from Iranian territory struck infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. As a result, four civilians were injured and significant damage was inflicted on critical infrastructure, including Nakhchivan International Airport.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan responded promptly and decisively to the incident, reaffirming its commitment to protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of its citizens by all lawful means.

"Azerbaijan expects that the assurances provided by the Iranian side to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident will be fulfilled and that the necessary measures will be taken to prevent similar cases in the future," the minister added.