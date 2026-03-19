ING: Central Bank of Azerbaijan to keep key rate at 6.5% in 2Q26

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will keep its key interest rate at 6.5% in the second quarter of 2026, Report informs referring to the Dutch ING Group.

According to the group's forecasts, the CBA may lower the key interest rate in the third quarter by 25 basis points to 6.25% and keep it at this level until the first quarter of 2027. In the second quarter of 2027, the rate may be cut by another 25 basis points to 6%, maintaining this level until the end of the year.

The CBA Board, at its last meeting on February 4, decided to lower the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan held eight meetings devoted to the key interest rate in 2025. The rate remained unchanged for six of these meetings, and a decision was made to lower the rate twice (by 25 basis points each time).

In 2026, the Central Bank will also hold eight meetings dedicated to the key rate. The next meeting to discuss the interest rate corridor parameters will be held on April 2.