Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    ING: Central Bank of Azerbaijan to keep key rate at 6.5% in 2Q26

    Finance
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 09:34
    ING: Central Bank of Azerbaijan to keep key rate at 6.5% in 2Q26

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will keep its key interest rate at 6.5% in the second quarter of 2026, Report informs referring to the Dutch ING Group.

    According to the group's forecasts, the CBA may lower the key interest rate in the third quarter by 25 basis points to 6.25% and keep it at this level until the first quarter of 2027. In the second quarter of 2027, the rate may be cut by another 25 basis points to 6%, maintaining this level until the end of the year.

    The CBA Board, at its last meeting on February 4, decided to lower the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%.

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan held eight meetings devoted to the key interest rate in 2025. The rate remained unchanged for six of these meetings, and a decision was made to lower the rate twice (by 25 basis points each time).

    In 2026, the Central Bank will also hold eight meetings dedicated to the key rate. The next meeting to discuss the interest rate corridor parameters will be held on April 2.

    ING Group Central Bank of Azerbaijan
    ING: AMB II rübdə uçot dərəcəsini 6,5 % səviyyəsində saxlayacaq
    ING: Центробанк Азербайджана во II кв. сохранит учетную ставку уровне 6,5%

    Latest News

    10:47

    UKMTO: Unknown projectile hits vessel near burning Ras Laffan industrial zone

    Other countries
    10:45

    Saudi Aramco-Exxon refinery SAMREF in Saudi Arabia's Yanbu targeted

    Other countries
    10:33

    Gurbanmammet Elyasov: Turkmenistan ready to implement renewable energy projects with Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    10:30
    Photo
    Video

    Freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departs from Bilajari station

    Infrastructure
    10:18

    HSBC weighs deep job cuts as AI overhaul unfolds

    Finance
    10:13

    Azerbaijan sees sharp decline in laptop, desktop production

    ICT
    10:10

    Price of Azeri Light crude oil approaches $118 per barrel

    Energy
    09:51

    IATA expects global passenger demand for air travel to double by 2050

    Infrastructure
    09:47

    CBA currency exchange rates (19.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed