Azerbaijan at 13th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development

    Azerbaijan is participating in the 13th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD), organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok, Thailand, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan has been elected to the Forum's Governing Board. The country is represented as a vice-chair by Huseyn Huseynov, an advisor to the economy minister.

    The event brings together over 1,200 participants, including government officials, international organizations, private sector representatives, and NGOs from more than 40 countries. The forum addresses current challenges, priorities, and opportunities for cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in the Asia-Pacific region.

    Azərbaycan UNESCAP-ın təşkil etdiyi forumda təmsil olunur
    Азербайджан представлен на форуме, организованном ЭСКАТО

