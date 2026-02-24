Azerbaijan, Goldman Sachs review cooperation prospects across various sectors

Azerbaijan and the US company Goldman Sachs reviewed prospects for cooperation across various sectors of the economy, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Tuesday, Report informs.

"During the meeting with the delegation led by Matt Gibson, Global Head of Client Business, Asset & Wealth Management Division at Goldman Sachs, we emphasized the effective partnership between the company and our country. Azerbaijan's favorable business climate, macroeconomic stability, and development priorities aligned with global challenges were highlighted as a strong foundation for strategic investment," Jabbarov wrote on X.