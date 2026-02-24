Azerbaijan, Goldman Sachs review cooperation prospects across various sectors
Finance
- 24 February, 2026
- 18:17
Azerbaijan and the US company Goldman Sachs reviewed prospects for cooperation across various sectors of the economy, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Tuesday, Report informs.
"During the meeting with the delegation led by Matt Gibson, Global Head of Client Business, Asset & Wealth Management Division at Goldman Sachs, we emphasized the effective partnership between the company and our country. Azerbaijan's favorable business climate, macroeconomic stability, and development priorities aligned with global challenges were highlighted as a strong foundation for strategic investment," Jabbarov wrote on X.
Latest News
18:50
German union calls nationwide local transport strike for two daysOther countries
18:33
Azerbaijan hosts 10th Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia parliamentary meetingMilli Majlis
18:17
Photo
Azerbaijan, Goldman Sachs review cooperation prospects across various sectorsFinance
18:01
Azerbaijan at 13th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable DevelopmentBusiness
17:49
Azerbaijan imports 2,145 tons of milk and cream in JanuaryAIC
17:33
Azerbaijan and Iran agree on roadmap to boost transport linksICT
17:29
Fuat Oktay: Normalization with Armenia will strengthen regional stabilityRegion
17:28
US airlines cancel over 2,000 flights as storm disruption continuesOther countries
17:21
Photo