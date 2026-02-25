Ukrainian, Ghanaian FMs hold talks in Kyiv

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held talks in Kyiv with Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, describing the visit as historic, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

    The ministers reportedly held substantive discussions and addressed a number of issues related to the development of bilateral relations.

    "Honored to welcome my Ghanaian colleague Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for the first-ever standalone visit [to Kyiv] by an African foreign minister during the full-scale invasion," Sybiha said on X.

    He emphasized that Ukraine considers Ghana an important partner in West Africa and across the African continent.

