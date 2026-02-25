Ukrainian, Ghanaian FMs hold talks in Kyiv
Other countries
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held talks in Kyiv with Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, describing the visit as historic, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.
The ministers reportedly held substantive discussions and addressed a number of issues related to the development of bilateral relations.
"Honored to welcome my Ghanaian colleague Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for the first-ever standalone visit [to Kyiv] by an African foreign minister during the full-scale invasion," Sybiha said on X.
He emphasized that Ukraine considers Ghana an important partner in West Africa and across the African continent.
