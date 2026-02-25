Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Australia evacuates diplomats' families from Israel, Lebanon

    The Australian government has ordered the evacuation of family members of its diplomats working in Israel and Lebanon amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Report informs via The Australian.

    Australian embassies in Tel Aviv and Beirut will continue operating.

    At the same time, the current travel advisory urging citizens not to travel to Israel, Lebanon and Iran remains unchanged. Australians currently in these countries are also advised to leave as soon as possible.

    Avstraliya İsrail və Livandakı diplomatlarının ailə üzvlərini təxliyə edir
    Австралия эвакуирует семьи дипломатов из Израиля и Ливана

