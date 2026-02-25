Australia evacuates diplomats' families from Israel, Lebanon
- 25 February, 2026
- 17:35
The Australian government has ordered the evacuation of family members of its diplomats working in Israel and Lebanon amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Report informs via The Australian.
Australian embassies in Tel Aviv and Beirut will continue operating.
At the same time, the current travel advisory urging citizens not to travel to Israel, Lebanon and Iran remains unchanged. Australians currently in these countries are also advised to leave as soon as possible.
