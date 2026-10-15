Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 16:49
    Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have held talks on the sidelines of the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, the press service of the Uzbek leader wrote on X, Report informs.

    "President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad on the sidelines of the CICA Summit in Baku. The leaders discussed strengthening the strategic partnership, expanding investment and cooperation in key sectors. They also exchanged views on international and regional issues," the press service wrote.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Mirziyoyev və Al Tani Bakıda ikitərəfli əməkdaşlıq məsələlərini müzakirə ediblər
    Мирзиёев и Аль Тани обсудили в Баку вопросы двустороннего сотрудничества
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    18:00
    AI rapidly improving, could vastly boost US GDP, Anthropic's Clark tells policymakers
    Other countries
    17:55
    'Choice now rests with US,' Iran's Araghchi says on peace negotiations
    Other countries
    17:33
    Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030
    Other countries
    17:14
    Ramin Mammadov mulls Azerbaijan's experience in tolerance sphere while in US
    Foreign policy
    16:50
    Hacker gets data on millions of California students
    Other countries
    16:29
    Photo
    Gunel Badalova elected Vice President of International Ski Mountaineering Federation
    Individual sports
    16:12
    Yemeni government forces say they repel lengthy Houthi attacks in Taiz
    Other countries
    15:50
    Video
    Military pilots from Azerbaijan, UAE successfully complete their objectives as part of joint exercises
    Military
    15:25
    Photo
    AzerGold participates in 6th Rebuild Garabagh exhibition
    Industry
    All News Feed