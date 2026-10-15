Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have held talks on the sidelines of the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, the press service of the Uzbek leader wrote on X, Report informs.

"President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad on the sidelines of the CICA Summit in Baku. The leaders discussed strengthening the strategic partnership, expanding investment and cooperation in key sectors. They also exchanged views on international and regional issues," the press service wrote.