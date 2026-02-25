Pezeshkian: Iran hopeful for positive prospects in talks with US in Geneva

Iran is optimistic about positive prospects in its talks with the United States on its nuclear file in Geneva, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Report informs, citing Iran's national broadcaster.

"We have good prospects in these negotiations, and we hope the process will continue successfully at tomorrow's meeting in Geneva with the participation of Abbas Araghchi (Foreign Minister)," he said.

According to Pezeshkian, Iran's goal is to move the country out of a situation of "neither war nor peace."

"If these conditions are met, it will become possible to simplify economic relations, expand international engagement, lift restrictions, and accelerate the country's development path," he noted.

The next round of Iran–US talks is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 26.