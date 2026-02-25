Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Pezeshkian: Iran hopeful for positive prospects in talks with US in Geneva

    Region
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 17:51
    Pezeshkian: Iran hopeful for positive prospects in talks with US in Geneva

    Iran is optimistic about positive prospects in its talks with the United States on its nuclear file in Geneva, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Report informs, citing Iran's national broadcaster.

    "We have good prospects in these negotiations, and we hope the process will continue successfully at tomorrow's meeting in Geneva with the participation of Abbas Araghchi (Foreign Minister)," he said.

    According to Pezeshkian, Iran's goal is to move the country out of a situation of "neither war nor peace."

    "If these conditions are met, it will become possible to simplify economic relations, expand international engagement, lift restrictions, and accelerate the country's development path," he noted.

    The next round of Iran–US talks is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 26.

    Iran Masoud Pezeshkian United States Geneva talks
    Pezeşkian: Cenevrə danışıqları ilə bağlı yaxşı perspektivlərimiz var
    Пезешкиан: Иран надеется на хорошие перспективы по переговорам с США в Женеве

    Latest News

    19:14
    Photo

    Lithuanian Embassy honored memory of Khojaly genocide victims

    Domestic policy
    19:01

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan is Ukraine's strategic energy partner

    Energy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends another fuel shipment to Armenia

    Infrastructure
    18:32

    Montenegro, North Macedonia presidents to visit Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:23

    Kazakhstan plans 5.2M tons of cargo shipment via Middle Corridor in 2026

    Region
    18:08

    Bosnian presidency chair to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:04
    Video

    Ankara commemorates 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    Pezeshkian: Iran hopeful for positive prospects in talks with US in Geneva

    Region
    17:39

    French winemakers suffer losses: EU launches anti-crisis support

    Other countries
    All News Feed