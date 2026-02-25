Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    French winemakers suffer losses: EU launches anti-crisis support

    Other countries
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 17:39
    French winemakers suffer losses: EU launches anti-crisis support

    The European Union will allocate €40 million to support French winemakers, who are under pressure from US tariffs and declining global demand for alcoholic beverages.

    According to Report's European bureau, citing French media, EU Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen announced the aid ahead of the traditional agricultural exhibition in Paris.

    He stated that the emergency funding would support the distillation of unsold products as a measure to protect this "iconic sector" of the French economy.

    Media reports note that the drop in alcohol consumption is linked to changing consumer habits, with younger generations increasingly choosing healthier lifestyles. Additional pressure comes from rising competition and US export tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

    "The agricultural sector is under pressure for many reasons - animal diseases, trade wars, and low prices affecting farmers across all 27 EU countries. Farmers" anger is understandable, but it is not a solution," the Commissioner said during the event.

    Last year, the value of French wine and spirits exports fell by 8%, dealing a serious blow to this traditionally profitable sector of the country's agro-industrial complex. The new EU support will complement France's national fund of €130 million, established to provide subsidies to struggling producers, including assistance for uprooting unprofitable vineyards.

    France winemaking crisis
    Французские виноделы терпят убытки: ЕС запускает антикризисную поддержку

    Latest News

    17:51

    Pezeshkian: Iran hopeful for positive prospects in talks with US in Geneva

    Region
    17:39

    French winemakers suffer losses: EU launches anti-crisis support

    Other countries
    17:35

    Australia evacuates diplomats' families from Israel, Lebanon

    Other countries
    17:32
    Photo

    Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Russia discuss prospects for further cooperation

    Military
    17:20

    Papikyan, Larijani discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

    Region
    17:14
    Photo

    Tree-planting event held in Baku in memory of Khojaly victims

    Ecology
    17:05
    Video

    Film 'Khojaly. The Last Wedding' to be aired on Report's YouTube channel

    Multimedia
    16:59
    Photo

    Anniversary of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Pakistan

    Domestic policy
    16:50
    Photo

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan inks agreement to implement advanced compliance practices in financial sector

    Finance
    All News Feed