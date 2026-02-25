French winemakers suffer losses: EU launches anti-crisis support

The European Union will allocate €40 million to support French winemakers, who are under pressure from US tariffs and declining global demand for alcoholic beverages.

According to Report's European bureau, citing French media, EU Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen announced the aid ahead of the traditional agricultural exhibition in Paris.

He stated that the emergency funding would support the distillation of unsold products as a measure to protect this "iconic sector" of the French economy.

Media reports note that the drop in alcohol consumption is linked to changing consumer habits, with younger generations increasingly choosing healthier lifestyles. Additional pressure comes from rising competition and US export tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

"The agricultural sector is under pressure for many reasons - animal diseases, trade wars, and low prices affecting farmers across all 27 EU countries. Farmers" anger is understandable, but it is not a solution," the Commissioner said during the event.

Last year, the value of French wine and spirits exports fell by 8%, dealing a serious blow to this traditionally profitable sector of the country's agro-industrial complex. The new EU support will complement France's national fund of €130 million, established to provide subsidies to struggling producers, including assistance for uprooting unprofitable vineyards.