    Ali Asadov discusses development of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations with Fuat Oktay

    • 25 February, 2026
    • 14:48
    Ali Asadov discusses development of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations with Fuat Oktay

    Prime Minister Ali Asadov met in Baku with Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, citing the Cabinet of Ministers, that the sides emphasized the significance of the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, held in Baku the day before.

    It was noted that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are dynamically developing across all spheres, while interparliamentary cooperation remains one of the key pillars of the strategic partnership.

    The parties also discussed prospects for further expanding Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation in the political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

    Əli Əsədov TBMM-in komitə sədri ilə görüşüb
    Али Асадов обсудил с Фуатом Октаем развитие азербайджано-турецких отношений

