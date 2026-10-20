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    Azerbaijan assesses agricultural cooperation opportunities with Netherlands

    AIC
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 15:21
    Azerbaijan assesses agricultural cooperation opportunities with Netherlands

    Azerbaijan has assessed the opportunities and challenges involved in agricultural cooperation with the Netherlands.

    According to the Dutch Embassy in Azerbaijan, cited by Report, the study was conducted by Azerbaijani company PFF Agro Consulting with the support of the diplomatic mission.

    The study covers areas including greenhouse farming, floriculture, seed production, livestock farming, water resource management and the food industry. It outlines investment opportunities, options for establishing local partnerships and ways to enter the market.

    The report also highlights innovative solutions, expertise and technologies that the Netherlands, one of the world"s leading exporters of agricultural and food products, can offer.

    Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations Embassy of Netherlands Agricultural sector
    Azərbaycan Niderland ilə aqrar sahədə əməkdaşlıq imkanlarını qiymətləndirib
    Азербайджан оценил возможности сотрудничества с Нидерландами в аграрной сфере
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