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    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time

    Karabakh
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 14:33
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time

    Zangilan City Day is being celebrated for the first time in the city with a series of cultural and entertainment events.

    According to Report's correspondent in Zangilan, the celebrations began with the opening ceremony of the Zangilan Pilaf Festival.

    Visitors had the opportunity to taste traditional regional pilaf varieties prepared by professional chefs. Presentations on patchwork and reed-weaving craftsmanship were also organized.

    In addition, the Zangilan on the Wings of Time photo exhibition, organized by the Azerbaijan Photographers Union, showcased the district's history, nature, and modern development.

    As part of the festivities, children took part in face painting activities, art and handicraft exhibitions, and painting masterclasses.

    The program will continue with a gala concert at the Zangilan Congress Center, featuring soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev and performers from the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikrat Amirov.

    The day-long celebrations will conclude with a fireworks display.

    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time

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