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    Azerbaijan, Georgia ink protocol on radio frequency coordination

    ICT
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 14:50
    Azerbaijan, Georgia ink protocol on radio frequency coordination

    Azerbaijan and Georgia have signed a protocol on the coordination of radio frequencies for terrestrial TV and radio broadcasting and mobile communication services, Report informs referring to the State Administration of Radio Frequencies of Azerbaijan.

    The signing of the document took place at a coordination meeting of representatives of the communications administrations of both countries in the city of Shaki.

    During the meeting, attended by specialists from the State Administration of Radio Frequencies as well as representatives of relevant agencies, technical issues related to the coordination of radio frequencies used in mobile communication networks and TV/radio broadcasting were discussed.

    Joint radio monitoring activities were also conducted in the border areas.

    State Administration of Radio Frequencies Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Azərbaycan Gürcüstanla radiotezliklərin koordinasiyasına dair protokol imzalayıb
    Азербайджан и Грузия подписали протокол о координации радиочастот
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