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Armenia's remittance inflows from Russia could decline by more than half if the country suspends its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as was reflected in a joint report by Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Kazakhstan, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

The document, published on the Russian government's website, estimates that remittances from Russia to Armenia could fall to $1.8 billion, compared with $3.88 billion in 2025.

According to the document, total remittances from all EAEU member states to Armenia could decrease from $3.95 billion in 2025 to $1.85 billion.

In addition, suspending Armenia's participation in the EAEU could result in a significant increase in gas prices, from the current $177.5 to $300 per 1,000 cubic meters, representing an increase of about 69%.

"The scenario assessment for Armenia's gas imports from EAEU member states assumes a price of $300 per 1,000 cubic meters, while maintaining current physical supply volumes. Compared with the current base price of $177.5, this represents an increase of approximately 69%," the report said.

The document also notes that the estimate is indicative in nature and that the actual price could be higher depending on market conditions.