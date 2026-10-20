Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Withdrawal from EAEU may cause decline in Armenia's remittances from Russia by over half

    Region
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 16:05
    Withdrawal from EAEU may cause decline in Armenia's remittances from Russia by over half

    Armenia's remittance inflows from Russia could decline by more than half if the country suspends its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as was reflected in a joint report by Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Kazakhstan, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    The document, published on the Russian government's website, estimates that remittances from Russia to Armenia could fall to $1.8 billion, compared with $3.88 billion in 2025.

    According to the document, total remittances from all EAEU member states to Armenia could decrease from $3.95 billion in 2025 to $1.85 billion.

    In addition, suspending Armenia's participation in the EAEU could result in a significant increase in gas prices, from the current $177.5 to $300 per 1,000 cubic meters, representing an increase of about 69%.

    "The scenario assessment for Armenia's gas imports from EAEU member states assumes a price of $300 per 1,000 cubic meters, while maintaining current physical supply volumes. Compared with the current base price of $177.5, this represents an increase of approximately 69%," the report said.

    The document also notes that the estimate is indicative in nature and that the actual price could be higher depending on market conditions.

    Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) remittances Armenia Russian Federation
    Ermənistanın Aİİ-dən çıxması Rusiyadan pul köçürmələrini yarıdan çox azalda bilər
    Доклад: Армения может потерять более 50% денежных переводов из РФ
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:39
    Photo
    Baku roundtable explores AI use in constitutional court work
    Incident
    17:38
    Tokayev: Kazakhstan to join ranks of world's top ten producers of refined copper
    Region
    17:31
    Photo
    Baku to host Enchanted Forest exhibition
    Cultural policy
    17:16
    Unrest in Milan result of hybrid war against West, Italian Defense Minister says
    Other countries
    17:12
    Bank of Israel to pause rate cuts ahead of October 27 election
    Other countries
    17:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, DFC discuss AI data centers and digital infrastructure
    ICT
    16:59
    Azerbaijan to establish Garabagh National Park in its liberated territories
    Domestic policy
    16:59
    One in three Americans back second execution attempt after failed one, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
    Other countries
    16:50
    13 killed, 34 injured in tourist bus crash in Egypt
    Other countries
    All News Feed