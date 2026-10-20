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More than 300 public service centers are currently operating in Indonesia based on Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan told Report.

It was noted that a delegation led by Santo Darmosumarto, Director General for Asia Pacific and African Affairs at Indonesia's Foreign Ministry, visited an ASAN Service center in Baku.

During the visit, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency Jeyhun Salmanov briefed the guests on the agency's various areas of activity, including the ASAN Service centers established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and innovations implemented in the field of social innovation.

The Indonesian side noted that Azerbaijan's ASAN Service model has been successfully implemented in Indonesia and expressed interest in further expanding bilateral cooperation in relevant areas in the coming years.

The delegation also familiarized itself with the activities of the Mobile ASAN Service, INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, ASAN Innovative Development Center, and Bilim Baku Center.