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    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise

    Military
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 15:32
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise

    On October 20, Falcons Meet – 2026 joint tactical flight exercise held Distinguished Visitors' Day involving the leadership of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and high-ranking officials.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that the event commenced with commemoration of memory of Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. This was followed by the performance of anthem of participating countries, Azerbaijan and the UAE.

    The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was briefed on the objectives and phases of the exercise, as well as the involved forces and assets.

    It was reported that Falcons Meet – 2026 joint tactical flight exercise primarily focuses on strengthening military cooperation and mutual trust between the two countries, enhancing interoperability and joint operational capabilities between the Air Forces, improving the planning and coordination of air operations, and exchanging experience among the participants.

    More than 600 service members from both countries have been involved in the exercise. The Azerbaijan Army has deployed three air defense systems, two electronic warfare systems and 20 aviation assets, while the UAE Armed Forces has deployed six combat aircraft, one transport aircraft and three helicopters.

    Distinguished Visitors' Day attendees then observed the exercise in progress, as well as a flypast by aviation assets of both countries carrying their respective national flags.

    It is noteworthy that Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise, which commenced on October 12, encompasses the execution of offensive and defensive air operations, search-and-rescue missions under combat conditions. The professionalism demonstrated by the exercise participants has been highly praised by the Distinguished Visitors.

    The event concluded with viewing the aviation assets involved in the exercise.

    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise

    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise
    Distinguished Visitors' Day held as part of Falcons Meet – 2026 exercise

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