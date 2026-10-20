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    Another Azerbaijani сitizen injured in drone attack on Kyiv

    Incident
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 14:38
    Another Azerbaijani сitizen injured in drone attack on Kyiv

    An Azerbaijani citizen has been injured in a Russian drone attack near Kyiv.

    According to Report's Eastern European bureau, Shahriyar Huseynov, born in 1994, was injured in a strike on the settlement of Chabany in the Kyiv region on October 20.

    His condition is currently reported to be stable.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Drone attack
    Kiyevə dron hücumları zamanı daha bir Azərbaycan vətəndaşı yaralanıb
    При атаке дронов на Киев ранен ещё один гражданин Азербайджана
    MiniBoss
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