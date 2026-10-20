Another Azerbaijani сitizen injured in drone attack on Kyiv
Incident
- 20 October, 2026
- 14:38
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An Azerbaijani citizen has been injured in a Russian drone attack near Kyiv.
According to Report's Eastern European bureau, Shahriyar Huseynov, born in 1994, was injured in a strike on the settlement of Chabany in the Kyiv region on October 20.
His condition is currently reported to be stable.
Kiyevə dron hücumları zamanı daha bir Azərbaycan vətəndaşı yaralanıb
При атаке дронов на Киев ранен ещё один гражданин Азербайджана
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