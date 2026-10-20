Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast in parts of Azerbaijan - Warning

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Intermittent rain is expected mainly in Azerbaijan's mountainous and foothill areas on October 21, and in some places on October 22-23.

According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, short-term heavy showers, thunderstorms and hail are expected in some areas.

Precipitation may turn to snow in high mountainous areas, while rainfall is expected to intensify in some places on October 22.

The rainfall is also expected to increase water levels in rivers.

There is a possibility of short-term flooding and mudflows on some rivers in the Greater Caucasus and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.