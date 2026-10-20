Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast in parts of Azerbaijan - Warning
Ecology
- 20 October, 2026
- 16:15
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Intermittent rain is expected mainly in Azerbaijan's mountainous and foothill areas on October 21, and in some places on October 22-23.
According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, short-term heavy showers, thunderstorms and hail are expected in some areas.
Precipitation may turn to snow in high mountainous areas, while rainfall is expected to intensify in some places on October 22.
The rainfall is also expected to increase water levels in rivers.
There is a possibility of short-term flooding and mudflows on some rivers in the Greater Caucasus and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Bəzi yerlərdə leysan yağacaq, dolu düşəcək - Xəbərdarlıq
В ряде районов Азербайджана ожидаются ливни и град - Предупреждение
Latest News
17:39
Photo
Baku roundtable explores AI use in constitutional court workIncident
17:38
Tokayev: Kazakhstan to join ranks of world's top ten producers of refined copperRegion
17:31
Photo
Baku to host Enchanted Forest exhibitionCultural policy
17:16
Unrest in Milan result of hybrid war against West, Italian Defense Minister saysOther countries
17:12
Bank of Israel to pause rate cuts ahead of October 27 electionOther countries
17:05
Photo
Azerbaijan, DFC discuss AI data centers and digital infrastructureICT
16:59
Azerbaijan to establish Garabagh National Park in its liberated territoriesDomestic policy
16:59
One in three Americans back second execution attempt after failed one, Reuters/Ipsos poll findsOther countries
16:50
13 killed, 34 injured in tourist bus crash in EgyptOther countries