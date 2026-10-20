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    Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast in parts of Azerbaijan - Warning

    Ecology
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 16:15
    Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast in parts of Azerbaijan - Warning

    Intermittent rain is expected mainly in Azerbaijan's mountainous and foothill areas on October 21, and in some places on October 22-23.

    According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, short-term heavy showers, thunderstorms and hail are expected in some areas.

    Precipitation may turn to snow in high mountainous areas, while rainfall is expected to intensify in some places on October 22.

    The rainfall is also expected to increase water levels in rivers.

    There is a possibility of short-term flooding and mudflows on some rivers in the Greater Caucasus and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Bəzi yerlərdə leysan yağacaq, dolu düşəcək - Xəbərdarlıq
    В ряде районов Азербайджана ожидаются ливни и град - Предупреждение
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