Trump: 'America is respected again, economy is roaring like never before, our enemies are scared' - REVIEW

US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to Congress set a new record as the longest in the country's history, clocking in at approximately 108 minutes.

"Today, our border is secure. Our spirit is restored. Inflation is plummeting. Incomes are rising fast. The roaring economy is roaring like never before. Our enemies are scared. Our military and police are stacked. And America is respected again, perhaps like never before," he said.

These key points formed the core of Trump's speech.

Economy

The president declared that under his administration, the US is entering a golden age, emphasizing economic growth and enhanced border security.

"Our nation is back bigger, better, richer, and stronger than ever before," he said. "In four long years, the last Administration got less than $1 trillion in new investment in the United States. And when I say less, substantially less. In 12 months, I secured commitments for more than $18 trillion pouring in from all over the globe. Think of it: much less than $1 trillion for four years versus much more than $18 trillion for one year. What a difference a President makes."

Trump also emphasized the country's rebound in economic activity, declaring that the situation was the best in history. He emphasized the decline in energy prices (one of his priorities - ed.), particularly gasoline, calling it a symbol of his policy success. Trump also reaffirmed his commitment to the Republicans' "Drill, Baby, Drill" policy: "American oil production is up by more than 600,000 barrels a day, and we just received, from our new friend and partner Venezuela, more than 80 million barrels of oil."

According to the president, US natural gas production is also at a record high.

Trump placed particular emphasis on the economy. In this context, he mentioned import tariffs as a means of protecting American workers. He reiterated his intention to use tariffs instead of income taxes: "And as time goes by, I believe the tariffs paid for by foreign countries will, like in the past, substantially replace the modern-day system of income tax, taking a great financial burden off the people that I love."

Furthermore, the American president declared a war on fraud to combat corruption in government programs, especially those that, he said, affect illegal immigrants. He tasked Vice President J.D. Vance with leading this campaign.

Trump also highlighted his administration's achievements in reducing drug prices.

"I"m also ending the wildly inflated cost of prescription drugs like it's never happened before. Other presidents tried to do it, but they never could," he said.

According to him, the resulting price difference is 300, 400, 500, 600%, and more.

Security

The American leader also addressed domestic security issues, particularly drug trafficking, which the Trump administration is combating through various means.

"We're also restoring American security and dominance in the Western hemisphere, acting to secure our national interests and defend our country from violence, drugs, terrorism, and foreign interference," he said.

One of Trump's first steps in his second term was to direct the State Department to designate several major cartels as foreign terrorist organizations - a designation that opens up new opportunities for the US government to pursue them, including through military force.

He added that as part of the new military campaign against narco-terrorists, record volumes of drugs entering the US have been destroyed, and their import by sea has been virtually eliminated.

Trump also announced the nation's lowest homicide rate in 125 years.

"And last year, the murder rate saw its single largest decline in recorded history. This is the biggest decline-think of it, in recorded history-the lowest number in over 125 years, year 1900," the US president said.

Immigration was also a central theme of his speech. The American president emphasized that the US borders are now more fortified and policed ​​than ever: "In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States."

Foreign policy

Trump also highlighted his administration's foreign policy success and its main current activities. In his speech, he once again recalled his ability to stop eight wars in a short period of time. He focused primarily on the Ukrainian conflict and the situation surrounding Iran.

Trump emphasized that the United States continues to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, but has not yet reached a consensus: "We are in negotiations with 'em. They want to make a deal. But we haven't heard those secret words: 'We will never have a nuclear weapon.'"

He stated that the White House administration will continue to work with Iran to prevent its development of nuclear weapons, but will not hesitate to take tougher action if necessary, recalling the airstrike on the Fordow airbase, the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, and other steps.

"My preference, my preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world"s number one sponsor of terror, which they are, by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can"t let that happen," Trump said.

Regarding Ukraine, Trump stated that Washington is working to end the war: "And we"re working very hard to end the ninth war: the killing and slaughter between Russia and Ukraine, where 25,000 soldiers are dying each and every month. Think of that: 25,000 soldiers are dying a month - a war which would've never happened if I were President. Would've never happened."

As already noted, Trump's speech lasted 108 minutes. Before 2025, President Bill Clinton had the record with speeches clocking in at 89 minutes in 2000 and 85 minutes in 1995. One could argue that Trump's speech lasted so long largely due to the standing ovation. However, it's noteworthy that the applause came primarily from Republicans. The Democrats, in their characteristic manner of completely rejecting Republican initiatives, sat almost the entire time silent. Although the Democrats periodically tried to distract Trump from listing the administration's accomplishments, they predictably failed.

Thus, the overall leitmotif of Trump's address to Congress was that America has become stronger and will continue to be even stronger, and no one can stop it. This is entirely consistent with his "Make America Great Again" vision.