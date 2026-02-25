Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Khojaly genocide commemorated in Turkish Parliament

    Domestic policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 14:19
    Khojaly genocide commemorated in Turkish Parliament

    On February 25, a commemoration ceremony dedicated to the Khojaly genocide was held in the conference hall of the Public Relations Department of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM).

    According to Report, the event was organized with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye, under the auspices of TBMM, and at the initiative of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity Foundation (TADIV).

    A short film titled "Khojaly Massacre" was screened during the ceremony.

    Speakers included TADIV President Professor Aygun Attar, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov, head of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Shamil Ayrim, and Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva.

    The speakers emphasized that on the 34th anniversary of the crime committed by Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan, it is essential to achieve historical justice and hold accountable all those involved in the horrific atrocity in Khojaly, to prevent its repetition.

    It was noted that Turkic states must unite to promote awareness against genocide, not only for Turks but for all nations.

    Participants later visited an exhibition dedicated to the Khojaly genocide.

    Xocalı soyqırımı Türkiyə parlamentində anılıb
    В парламенте Турции почтили память жертв Ходжалинского геноцида

